Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,552 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 209.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,379,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,480,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,899,502 shares of company stock valued at $117,016,557. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 325,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $28.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

