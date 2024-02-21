Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 586,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 943,095 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.93.

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Braskem by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174,250 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

