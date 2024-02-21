Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 586,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 943,095 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

