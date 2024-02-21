Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $112.38

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of DOOO opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.14. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

