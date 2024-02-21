Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Price Target at $35.00

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. CAE has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CAE by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,840,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after buying an additional 509,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,131,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $15,463,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CAE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 496,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

