Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $42.50

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

KIDS stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

