Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) PT at C$7.65

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDE shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

Spartan Delta Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$543.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

