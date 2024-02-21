Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $64.88

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRNO

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 895,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 122,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,919,000 after buying an additional 142,712 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.