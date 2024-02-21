Brokers Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.11 million, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

