Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down to $6.16

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.60. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 502,980 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BKD. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 132,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 234,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

