Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 512,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,916 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 946,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,949,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.