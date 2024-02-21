Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Bumble by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bumble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

