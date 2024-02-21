Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson Purchases 2,400 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 2.22%.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
