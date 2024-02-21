Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 716.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for 4.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Burlington Stores worth $82,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 65,974 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.90. The company had a trading volume of 270,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $227.01.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

