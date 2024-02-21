C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,194 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. 44,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $106.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.