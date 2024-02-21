Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $28.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of CDRE opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $309,665.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,942,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $309,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,960,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,942,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,808 shares of company stock worth $1,423,224 in the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

