Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747,139 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.