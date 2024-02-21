Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Shares of COF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.19. The company had a trading volume of 941,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

