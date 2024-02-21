CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Down 6.6%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 119,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 149,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by ($34.77). On average, analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,247,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $61,174,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,938,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,823,000.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

