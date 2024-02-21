Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRI. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

Carter’s stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 199,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,781. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carter’s by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $8,782,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $994,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

