Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Raymond James cut Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $14,102,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

