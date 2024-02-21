Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. American Express Co purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

