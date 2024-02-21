Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $291.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

