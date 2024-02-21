CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI opened at $5.60 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.