Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.72. The stock had a trading volume of 415,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

