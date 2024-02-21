Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Down 4.4 %

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

FUN stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $29,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.