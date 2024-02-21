CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $39.80 million and $2.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00014897 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,159.38 or 1.00226923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009218 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00165233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05016499 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,680,014.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

