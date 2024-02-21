Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.00 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.000 EPS.

Celanese Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE CE traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.66. 157,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,089. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.40.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.