Celestia (TIA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $162.13 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $17.12 or 0.00033376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celestia has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $162.13 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,024,767,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,024,547,945.205392 with 165,591,472.955392 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 17.32284699 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $178,779,675.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

