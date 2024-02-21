CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 50,649 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.07% of Garrett Motion worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $274,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,651,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $274,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,651,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,744,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,454,169. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTX opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. Research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

