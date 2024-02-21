CenterBook Partners LP Buys 43,953 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,953 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.19% of Dynex Capital worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $699.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -557.14%.

DX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

