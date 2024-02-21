CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

