CenterBook Partners LP Grows Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 4,893.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 594,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 77.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,811,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,559,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

