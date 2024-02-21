CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.91 and a 200 day moving average of $210.01. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $231.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile



IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

