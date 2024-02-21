CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.15 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,092,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,252,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

