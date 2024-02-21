CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stellantis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Stellantis by 70.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 293,737 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 51.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 434,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

