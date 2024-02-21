CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 51,620 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,620 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

