CenterBook Partners LP Sells 1,230 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.8 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,260,760. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.