CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,474 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,981 shares of company stock valued at $44,610,188 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Shares of ANET opened at $259.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

