CenterBook Partners LP Trims Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $177.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.56. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,886 shares of company stock worth $9,078,024. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.