CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 195,919 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,958,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,388,000 after purchasing an additional 392,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,641,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,309,000 after purchasing an additional 751,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

