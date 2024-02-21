CenterPoint Energy’s (CNP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNP. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 482,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,760. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

