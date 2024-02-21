Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.680-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centerspace also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.54-4.80 EPS.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $860.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerspace from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Centerspace by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centerspace during the second quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centerspace during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 20.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

