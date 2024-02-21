Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading Up 11%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCEGet Free Report) rose 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 163,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 58,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on LCE

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60.

About Century Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.