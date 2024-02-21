Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading Up 11%

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) rose 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 163,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 58,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
