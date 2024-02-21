Chardan Capital Comments on Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTLK. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.57 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTLK opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.