Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Decreased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 364,786 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $238.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $248.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

