Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $160.10

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.10, but opened at $152.06. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $150.54, with a volume of 332,006 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

