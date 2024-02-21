Chemed Co. (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

CHE stock opened at $586.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.06. Chemed has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $610.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Chemed by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.