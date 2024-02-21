Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $586.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.82 and its 200-day moving average is $553.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $610.35.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Chemed by 32.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

