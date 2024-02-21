Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.34

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.34 and traded as high as $18.40. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 200 shares.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.35). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

